UAE-based Reef Luxury Developments, a pioneer in innovative real estate solutions, has announced the launch of Reef 1000, a transformative boutique project featuring 125 unique homes located in the Dubai Land Residential Complex.

An AED175 million project, Reef 1000 offers a variety of floor plans, including studio units with four different ranges, a one-bedroom unit with eight types, two-bedroom units with six types as well as exclusive duplex townhouses with four types.

The residential properties at this new development boast a range of premium amenities including a patented, integrated climate-controlled sunken gardens.

A one-of-a-kind in the world, the sunken gardens provide a practical solution for outdoor living in the UAE’s challenging climate. It represents a significant advancement in real estate design, offering an ideal space for relaxation and socialising, regardless of the weather.

"Our project offers an exceptional experience and investment value by maximising livable space and integrating innovative design elements that cater to the modern lifestyle," said Samer Ambar, the CEO of Reef Luxury Developments.

"We believe that luxury living should not only be aesthetically pleasing but also functional and sustainable. The climate-controlled sunken gardens illustrate our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents," he added.

According to him, Reef has a convenient payment plan for potential buyers and investors of these apartments which have a starting price of AED715,000 onwards.

"Residents will enjoy a range of innovative features and luxurious amenities that cover more than 20% of the total project size, including a guest villa, indoor technogym, swimming pool, indoor yoga, private gardens, vegetables garden and BBQ areas in addition to a cricket pitch, jogging track and a multipurpose sports court," stated Ambar.

It also boasts a co-working space, aqua pool gym, rooftop cinema, a decking area and kids play area.

Reef Luxury Developments said it is committed to sustainability, incorporating cutting-edge sustainable practices and technologies to enhance environmental responsibility.

All technologies used in this project are sustainable and designed to minimise the ecological footprint of the development. This commitment to sustainability is reflected in the use of energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and the integration of green spaces throughout the community.

"Further, Reef 1000 aims to create a sense of community among its residents. The thoughtfully designed communal areas and amenities encourage social interaction and a vibrant lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for families, young professionals, and investors alike," noted Ambar.

The anticipated timeline for the handover of the project is Q4 2026, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).