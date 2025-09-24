RAK Properties has announced the launch of the second phase of Mirasol, a resort-style apartment community on Mina.

Upon completion, the second phase will feature three fully integrated residential communities, incliuding two low-rise apartment buildings complemented by duplexes with harbour views.

Units range from 389–524 sq ft studios priced from AED861,000 to 3,741 sq ft three-bedroom penthouses. Amenities include an Oasis Pool overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a children’s play area with splash pool, and sunken lounge beds.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties, said, “The launch of phase two of Mirasol is yet another proud moment in the ongoing growth of our flagship Mina waterfront community and Raha Island. The dynamic story of Mina continues to be written, with Mirasol provides another level of style, design, and elegant contemporary luxury living to our diverse portfolio of products."