RAK Ceramics, a leading lifestyle solutions provider in the ceramics industry, has announced the signing of a framework agreement with Sobha Constructions, a leading multinational construction company which is an arm of Sobha Group.

Under this agreement, RAK Ceramics will be the exclusive partner providing premium ceramics and porcelain tiles for Sobha’s upcoming projects.

Renowned for its excellence in crafting quality ceramic and porcelain products, RAK Ceramics will offer its expertise to deliver the perfect surface solutions tailored to meet the high standards of comfort and safety demanded by Sobha Constructions.

Sobha Constructions has built a reputation for delivering impeccable design intent, quality construction and sustainable living communities. Established in 2016, the company is committed to maintaining benchmark quality, a customer-centric approach, robust engineering and transparency in all business operations.

On the strategic deal, Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, said: "As a proud UAE homegrown brand, RAK Ceramics is delighted to partner with Sobha Constructions on their current and upcoming projects. Our shared dedication to innovation, sustainability and superior quality makes this collaboration a natural fit, perfectly complementing Sobha's vision of modern luxury."

"We are thrilled to bring our premium surface solutions to life in some of the most ambitious developments, contributing to a legacy that will shape the future of our country," he added.

This partnership between RAK Ceramics and Sobha Constructions represents a key milestone, uniting two industry leaders in their commitment to excellence. RAK Ceramics is poised to supply high-end tiles and surface solutions for Sobha Constructions' forthcoming projects, ensuring the highest standards in both quality and design.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, said: "We are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with RAK Ceramics, a leader in the ceramics industry known for their commitment to quality and innovation. This collaboration aligns perfectly with Sobha Constructions' dedication to delivering unparalleled design excellence and sustainable living solutions."

"By integrating, we are not only enhancing the quality of our developments but also setting new benchmarks in luxury and craftsmanship. Together, we are poised to create remarkable spaces that will shape the future of real estate in the region," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

