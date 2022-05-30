Shaikh Khalid, who is also chairman of a ministerial committee for development and infrastructure projects, yesterday visited Salman City and was briefed about the progress of its projects and services.

Present were Housing Minister Bassem Al Hamer, Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Minister Essam Khalaf, Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Wael Al Mubarak.

“This milestone reflects the will of Team Bahrain, and its resolve to overcome challenges to implement His Majesty King Hamad’s order to provide decent housing for thousands of Bahraini families,” Shaikh Khalid said.

He noted that the towns’ projects are among the pillars of Bahrain’s pioneering experience in the field of affordable social housing.

The Deputy Premier praised the rich diversity of Salman City regarding the design of the units, flats and neighbourhoods in a way that suits its nature, as it consists of a group of islands.

He also hailed the provision of waterfronts, public beaches, pedestrian walkways and bicycle lanes, in addition to a well-developed road network.

“What distinguishes Salman City is the interest in the environmental aspect by ensuring the forestation of the main and side roads, and the provision of green spaces, which reflects the civilised nature of the city,” he said.

“All of these features are in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, especially the 11th one devoted to sustainable cities and communities.”

Deputy Premier then headed the Visitors’ Centre at Salman City, which serves the residents of the town, and includes a photo gallery that documents all the construction stages of the city’s projects.

He was briefed about the progress of the 303-unit project, and the site to construct apartment buildings with 1,382 flats.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).