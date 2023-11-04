Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from Oct. 22 to 26, 2023 reached QR233,495,560.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate bulletin for the same period is QR97,830,923.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential complex, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Doha, Al Khor, Al Dakhira, Al Wakrah and Al Shamal, and in the Pearl.

