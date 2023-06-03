Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 21 to 25, 2023 reached QR 266,634,542.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, a residential building, and a residential complex.

