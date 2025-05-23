Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 11-15 amounted to QR 532,606,037, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR 57,273,099.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial building, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Dhaayen, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, in addition to the areas of the Pearl, Lusail 69, Ghar Thuaileb, Legtaifiya, Umm Al Amad, and Dafna 60.

The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice reached more than QR 489 million during the period from May 4-8.

