Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from November 5-9, reached QR326,787, 874, while the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate bulletin for the same period reached QR104,307,818.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakra, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor, Al Dakhira, Al Shamal and in the Pearl and Lusail.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from October 29 to November 2, 2023 reached QR925m.

