Abu Dhabi – Q Properties, a real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding, has awarded an AED 61.96 million design and construction contract.

The agreement covers nearly 5,000 piles of the foundation of the six apartment buildings of Reem Hills to NSCC International Ltd, according to a press release.

The buildings will work on consist of spacious 1-, 2- and three-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhouses, all of which are designed with absolute comfort and ease of use in mind.

Furthermore, the Reem Hills community aligns with Q Properties' commitment to contribute to the economic development of Abu Dhabi and support the global ambitions of the UAE.

In August 2023, Q Properties awarded Trojan General Contracting an AED 1.75 billion deal for Reem Hills Phase 1 villas.

