UAE - Mace Consult, a global construction business based in UK, has been appointed by ORA Developers to deliver Phase 1 of its new coastal destination, Bayn. Located in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi, the 4.8 million sq m mixed-use development will feature 1.2km of natural beachfront.

Bayn is ORA Developers’ first project in the UAE, and will feature a total of 9,000 residences, retail and dining outlets, hotels, sports and leisure facilities, linear parks, a neighbourhood mall, a healthcare centre, a business park, a marina, and a beachfront promenade.

With around 55% of the destination being allocated for open spaces, Bayn is designed to easily connect homes, leisure facilities and nature within a 15-minute walk.

Phase I of the development includes more than 800 villas and townhouses spread across four clusters, with delivery due to begin by December 2028.

ORA Developers has appointed six leading consultancy partners for the first phase of Bayn, with Mace Consult providing the overall project management of the destination. The appointments represent a significant step in advancing the project’s vision as it moves from design into delivery.

ORA operates in several other countries including Egypt, where Mace Consult is supporting the company on other major projects.

On the contract win, Stephen Venney, UAE Country Director at Mace Consult, said: "Bayn is an important new coastal destination for the UAE, combining scale, placemaking ambition and a strong focus on sustainability. We are proud to be supporting ORA Developers on their first project in the market, building on the trusted relationship we have developed through our ongoing work together."

"Our role as project manager will be focused on bringing consistency, rigour and certainty, ensuring Bayn achieves its long-term vision," he stated.

The destination has secured Estidama 2 Pearl Rating certification, underlining ORA Developers’ commitment to sustainability and compliance with Abu Dhabi’s environmental standards.

The certification reflects Bayn’s use of energy-efficient systems, sustainable materials, and green mobility solutions, designed to support long-term environmental performance and liveability.

Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers, said: "As we move from planning into delivery, our priority is precision and performance. Partnering with Mace, Currie & Brown, AECOM, Parsons and Dewan ensures Bayn’s construction is managed with world-class rigour, from programme control and cost efficiency to supervision and sustainability."

"These collaborations set the foundation for timely, high-quality delivery and a community built to last," he added.

