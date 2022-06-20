Top UAE developer Omniyat has broken ground on AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, its second project within Palm Jumeirah in Dubai following the launch of the One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection.

With a staggering height reaching up to 125m, AVA at Palm Jumeirah offers 17 ultra-luxury residences, as well as 1 sumptuous sky palace spread over multiple floors that is first of its kind in the region, sdtated the developer.

Similar to its neighbour One at Palm Jumeirah, AVA at Palm Jumeirah will also be managed by hospitality brand, Dorchester Collection, making this Palm Jumeirah’s most exclusive residential cluster. Each resident will receive the same services as they would expect to receive in Dorchester Collection’s iconic hotels worldwide.

This ranges from the residence concierge available 24/7, to doorman and porter services, personal valet and floristry services, a full menu of a la carte services, along with being part of a wider worldwide network of like-minded individuals, it stated.

To mark the event, Omniyat will be illuminating the Palm Jumeirah sky with a singular beacon of light just as it had done during the project launch when 500 drones lit up the sky to announcing their new architectural masterpiece.

Founder & Executive Chairman Mahdi Amjad said: "Omniyat continues to lead the way in uber-luxury residential projects to serve the global ultra-high-net-worth community who have a desire to live and invest in Dubai."

"We launched these exclusive residences back in March, and since then, the success has been exemplified by the exceptional demand we have seen and now we are looking forward to begin construction on the most anticipated residential development of the year," he stated.

According to him, AVA at Palm Jumeirah creates opportunity to truly explore the limits of what a life well-lived can be.

"Each of the 17 residences will contain private pools on sumptuous terraces with spectacular 270-degree views of the stunning city skyline, Dubai’s beaches, plus the iconic landmarks of Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. Amenities will include a unique resident-only cinema, infinity edge pools, lounges for residents to unwind, along with a state-of-the-art fitness center and spa," he added.

AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, is the developer's 12th and most recent project.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).