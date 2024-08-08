SALALAH: The Omani Building Code project, currently in an advanced stage of development, is poised to become the cornerstone for approving new construction projects, as well as those undergoing restoration and maintenance.

Expected to be completed by the end of this year, with the remaining codes anticipated by 2025, this national initiative aims to enhance building sustainability, lower construction costs in Oman, create job opportunities, and offer a competitive edge attractive to regional developers.

Eng Sarah al Hinaiya, urban planner and project lead of Oman Building Code project from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, explained: "The Omani Building Code encompasses a set of technical, scientific, and administrative systems specialized in buildings, grounded in practical foundations, natural conditions, and engineering principles."

Speaking at the Sustainable Energy campaign launched here on Tuesday, she said the primary objective behind the Building Code is to achieve sustainability, safety, and public health by ensuring a minimum level of structural and operational safety, thereby protecting building occupants.

The project focuses on six key areas: the general code, energy efficiency and sustainability, existing and heritage buildings, plumbing, mechanical, and sanitary systems. Supervised by the International Code Council (ICC), an American body specializing in building codes used globally, the Omani Building Code project began in January. The general code is expected by year-end, with the remaining sections due by 2025. These codes, available in both Arabic and English, will regulate the building sector in Oman, becoming the primary reference for new, restored, or maintained buildings.

Al-Hinaiya said the Omani Building Code, aligned with various standards, will facilitate expertise exchange between Oman and regional countries, easing operations for regional real estate developers in Oman and vice versa.

As part of the ICC's collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, capacity-building workshops are scheduled for September to train employees on the Omani Building Code. The Code also aligns with Oman's unique environment, topography, geological diversity, terrain, climate variations, and different environments. It supports the "Oman 2040" vision, stemming from the National Urban Development Strategy.

Importantly, the Code will also regulate the building materials market by specifying standards and requirements, impacting the quality, prices, and value of local materials and boosting confidence among developers and contractors.

Implementation is expected to reduce construction costs and enhance building sustainability.

Al Hinaiya highlighted the importance of fire codes and building exit designs in response to the global increase in fire incidents. While initial building codes prioritized safety and health, current goals include ensuring building sustainability and environmental protection. Specific codes will address construction in flood- prone areas, and standards will be applied in earthquake-prone regions to mitigate disaster impacts, she added.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Qasim Al Maashani