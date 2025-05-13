Riyadh – Taiba Investments Company recorded net profits worth SAR 131.30 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, marking a 36.62% year-on-year (YoY) growth from SAR 96.10 million.

Revenues increased by 7.73% YoY to SAR 357.80 million in Q1-25 from SAR 332.10 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.50 as of 31 March 2025, higher than SAR 0.37 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits soared by 45.72% from SAR 90.10 million in October-December 2024, while the revenues grew by 6.07% from SAR 337.30 million.

The Tadawul-listed firm reported 205.59% YoY higher net profits at SAR 333.70 million in 2024.

Source: Mubasher

