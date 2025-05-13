Cairo – Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) generated net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.81 billion in the first quarter (Q1), down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 7.64 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 1.35 in Q1-25 from EGP 3.68 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the net sales increased to EGP 6.34 billion as of 31 March 2025 from EGP 4.79 billion a year earlier.

Total assets hit EGP 61.75 billion in Q1-25, compared to EGP 58 billion at the end of December 2024.

Source: Mubasher

