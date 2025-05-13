Riyadh - Jabal Omar Development Company posted net profits of SAR 945.94 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, signaling an annual leap of 4,873.39% from SAR 19.02 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.80 as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 0.02 in Q1-24, according to the income statements.

Furthermore, the revenues grew by 26.12% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 747.73 million in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 592.85 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits in Q1-25 hiked by 169.19% from SAR 351.39 million in Q4-24, while the revenues climbed by 74.95% from SAR 427.39 million.

In the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, Jabal Omar recorded a 433.80% increase in net profit to SAR 200.07 million from SAR 37.48 million in 2023.

