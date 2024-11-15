UAE - OCTA Properties and world-renowned fashion and lifestyle brand Elie Saab have unveiled La Mer by Elie Saab, a signature development located on the prestigious Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, developed by ARTE Developments.

The project features three beachfront towers, connected through various levels with a dual lobby.

The development boasts 355 residences ranging from 874 sq ft to 14,484 sq ft. These will be categorised into 10 different residence categories from one-bedroom apartments to chalets and villas, and nine exclusive penthouses spanning between 10,453 sq ft and 14,484 sq ft.

The residences, designed with Elie Saab’s signature style, provide an exclusive living experience complemented by signature pieces from the Elie Saab Maison furniture collection.

An impressive array of amenities will enhance the living experience for residents. At ground level, families will enjoy a dedicated kids’ club and indoor pool spanning 2,553 sq ft, along with an outdoor kids’ play area and a kids’ pool.

Wellness and pampering are prioritised with both male and female spas, measuring 1,058 sq ft and 1,107 sq ft, respectively, complemented by a well-equipped 3,124 sq ft gym and a grand pool extending over 4,837 sq ft.

Serenity Park, located on Level 1, invites relaxation with its expansive 10,266 sq ft of landscaped space, while the Signature Lounge adds a touch of elegance at 1,271 sq ft Levels 2 and 3 feature the Link Garden, spanning 8,884 sq ft, creating a seamless connection between outdoor and indoor spaces.

On level 18, residents can enjoy the Sky Gym, Sky Co-working Space, Sky Lounge, and a stunning Sky Pool & Deck, which includes an impressive area of 7,522 sq ft. These thoughtfully designed amenities cater to both leisure and lifestyle needs, creating an integrated community experience.

“La Mer by Elie Saab reflects our commitment to expanding our brand's presence in the luxury real estate market, offering an exclusive resort-style living experience in Ras Al Khaimah.

“As the region grows into a premier entertainment and resort destination, this development brings the distinctive Elie Saab lifestyle while embracing the unique character of Ras Al Khaimah’s surroundings," said Elie Saab Jr, Elie Saab Group CEO.

Lalit Goel, Managing Director of ARTE Developments, said: “We are honoured to collaborate with this renowned brand for the development of LaMer by Elie Saab on Al Marjan Island.

“The foundation of this project partnership lies in our unwavering commitment to excellence, quality, and luxury living.”

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, said: “As the exclusive sales and marketing partner for this premium waterfront venture, we can vouch that La Mer by Elie Saab is set to become a valuable addition to Al Marjan Island, infusing the beachfront with unparalleled elegance through its distinctive design.”

La Mer by Elie Saab marks a significant milestone in bringing iconic branded residences to Al Marjan Island, a destination known for its dynamic growth and vibrant community.

The development is set to enhance the global appeal of the island, offering residents a serene beachfront lifestyle.

Construction began on La Mer by Elie Saab in Q3 2024, with the project’s expected delivery date in Q1, 2028.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).