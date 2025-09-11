OCTA Development – the real estate development arm of OCTA Properties – has launched its first residential project, OCTA Isle Interiors by Missoni, a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship located in Dubai Islands, Island A.

Featuring an exclusive collection of 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom apartments, OCTA Isle Interiors by Missoni provides a resort-like lifestyle nestled in the pristine island setting.

The building offers a unique array of amenities, including a wrap-around lazy river, urban beach pool, sports courts, and a Wellness Bay with steam room, sauna, and spa treatment suite.

The project will boast state-of-the-art interiors curated by the iconic Italian brand Missoni, renowned for its distinct style that blends bold colours, geometric shapes, and captivating graphic elements.

Dubai Islands, with its expansive beaches, world-class leisure attractions, and vibrant marina, serves as the perfect backdrop for the project – offering an unparalleled blend of tranquility and urban connectivity.

The island’s strategic location and flourishing infrastructure make it an ideal choice for those seeking refined waterfront living.

“We are excited to present the first project fully developed by OCTA Development, an achievement that comes on the back of many successful launches alongside our partners. These residences will embody all of our core values, including high quality, uncompromising standards, and thoughtfully crafted designs,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Development.

Giacomo Missoni, Global Brand Spokesperson at Missoni, added: “It is a true pleasure to continue our collaboration with OCTA, especially as they embark on their first residential project. Our partnership has been both rewarding and inspiring, and we look forward to leaving a lasting mark as they prepare to introduce many more landmark developments.”

OCTA Development has built a stellar reputation for successfully partnering with global icons such as Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, and Mouawad, serving as their exclusive franchisee for luxury real estate developments. Now, it is offering its first landmark in the region. -TradeArabia News Service

