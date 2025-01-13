Egypt - Nile Developments has officially launched the second phase of its flagship Nile Boulevard project in New Cairo, named Francia, with a EGP 2.5bn sales target.

Mohamed Taher, Chairperson of Nile Developments, confirmed that the project has received the necessary ministerial approvals and construction licenses. He emphasized that Nile Boulevard seamlessly integrates residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, offering a luxurious and holistic living experience.

In a press conference held on Sunday, Taher outlined that the project spans 29 feddans with an overall investment of EGP 3.8bn. The development is a mixed-use venture, consisting of three residential phases and three commercial phases. The total projected sales for the entire Nile Boulevard project are expected to reach EGP 12bn.

Taher also revealed that the first commercial phase is slated for launch in the second half of 2025, while the first residential phase is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. Looking ahead, Nile Developments aims to allocate EGP 4.5bn in construction investments across all its projects in 2025, targeting total sales of EGP 15bn for the year.

The design of Nile Boulevard draws inspiration from French architecture, presenting a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic. Taher further noted that 2025 will be a pivotal year for the company, with significant construction milestones expected across all its projects. A major announcement about a new development is also anticipated in the near future.

Taher reiterated Nile Developments’ commitment to maintaining a strong construction momentum and delivering high-quality projects that meet the evolving needs of the Egyptian real estate market.

