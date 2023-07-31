Qatar - A new batch of licensed Qatari real estate brokers took the legal oath before the Real Estate Brokers' Affairs Committee at the Ministry of Justice. The batch included 26 brokers between individuals and real estate brokerage companies.

This licence comes within the context of the Ministry of Justice's activation of Law No. 22 of 2017 regulating real estate brokerage work, within the framework of the executive procedures for the provisions of the law, and pushing real estate brokerage work towards an organised legal environment prepared to keep pace with the economic and urban renaissance that the country is witnessing and the significant expansion in the real estate sector, together with the necessitated reformatting and organisation of the real estate system to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration and Authentication Affairs and Chairperson of the Real Estate Brokers' Affairs Committee Saeed Abdullah al-Suwaidi welcomed the new batch, and stressed the ministry's keenness to advance the real estate brokerage profession.

Al-Suwaidi added that HE the Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohamed al-Amri pays special attention to the development of the legal profession in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030, due to its direct impact on the national development process, which the real estate sector represents one of its main pillars.

Al-Suwaidi stressed the need for the licensed brokers to abide by the laws in force in the country, and not to publish violating or misleading advertisements given the consequent legal accountability of the violating advertiser.

He called on the public to communicate with the Ministry of Justice to obtain the proper legal opinion and deal with the licensed brokers to ensure the safety of the public's transactions and preserve the rights of the various parties, warning against dealing with unlicensed brokers after the expiration of the reconciliation deadline and starting to activate the real estate brokerage law.

The licence for this batch came after completing the specific regulatory procedures under the provisions of the law, which include interviewing applicants for the profession's work, inspecting their offices, ensuring their compliance with the requirements for practicing the profession, and participating in specialized training courses at the Legal and Judicial Studies Center.

The license for the new batch comes within the framework of the Ministry of Justice's efforts to reorganise the real estate brokerage profession and activate regulatory procedures to serve the national economy, develop work mechanisms in the real estate market, qualify those working in the profession of real estate brokerage among Qatari office owners and brokers, maximise interest in favor of Qatari real estate brokers as partners in real estate investment and establish advanced real estate brokerage offices in the region.

The Real Estate Brokerage Department receives and sorts the applications and organizes the required training courses to ensure that the applicant to practice the real estate brokerage profession obtains all the professional and legal requirements to carry out his role in this sector in an optimal manner.

As part of its plan to train and qualify real estate brokers, the Real Estate Brokerage Department, since the law went into effect, has implemented an integrated plan that includes training and qualification, activating the executive procedures of the law, including organizing visits to offices operating in the sector, and nominating applicants to practice the profession for training courses that are subject to licensing controls.

