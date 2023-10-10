National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the UAE’s savings and investment company National Bonds, has signed up East Coast Contracting & Trading as the main contractor for the development of its AED1-billion ($272 million) "399 Hills Park" project in Dubai.

Situated in Dubai Hills community, the ‘399 Hills Park’ two-tower development is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and promises to deliver luxuriously spacious units including one, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, said: “We are dedicated to working with best-in-class partners to realize our vision to deliver exceptional residential communities to our customers. We are delighted to announce the appointment of East Coast Contracting & Trading LLC as our primary contractor to assist in delivering our iconic ‘399 Hills Park’ Project. Aligned in our strategic goals, our collective mission is to ensure the quality, efficient and timely completion of the project to the highest possible standards.”

Ahmed Saeed Al Raqbani, Managing Director of East Coast Contracting & Trading, said: “We are honoured and pleased to be selected as the main contractor for such an iconic project. We reaffirm our commitment in delivering 399 Hills Park project to the best standards and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders. This is a great development with a distinguished location and we are looking forward to making this project a success together with National Properties.”

Launched in May 2023, ‘399 Hills Park’ benefits from a prime location in the heart of the Hills, offering easy access to all of the area’s best attractions.

The project offers a luxurious lifestyle with a range of state-of-the-art amenities, including electric car charging stations, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, as well as swimming pools suitable for both adults and children, rooftop terrace with BBQ and family gathering areas.

In addition, sports enthusiasts can enjoy outdoor sports facilities, including a paddle tennis court, outdoor exercise lawn and fully equipped gyms. It is also located close to the Dubai Hills shopping mall, parks, schools, and hospitals.

National Properties has delivered more than 3,200 residential apartments, luxury villas, and retail units, and has successfully developed several distinguished projects, including Casa Familia, Casa Flores, and Al Andalusia.

