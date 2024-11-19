ABU DHABI - Modon Holding has announced a strategic partnership with Hassan Allam Holding to explore collaboration in Egypt's Ras El Hekma project.

The Memorandum of Understanding aims to enhance cooperation in the construction sector, including infrastructure, energy, and water and wastewater treatment among others.

Commenting on this collaboration, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon Holding, said, “This agreement demonstrates our dedication to promoting partnership opportunities for the Ras El Hekma project that will drive our growth and diversification, reiterating our position as a leader in the industry that continues to set new standards of excellence.”

Hassan Allam, Group CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, said, “We are proud to partner with Modon, combining our construction expertise with their visionary projects. This collaboration on the Ras El Hekma project paves the way for delivering world-class developments while advancing the region’s urban and economic aspirations.”

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, stated that this collaboration will add further depth to the already existing partnerships for the Ras El Hekma project. This partnership will further enhance Modon’s capacity to deliver vibrant lifestyle communities creating short-term impact and long-term value for Modon’s residents and guests.

Another area of cooperation is in construction and execution, whereby Hassan Allam Holding can potentially offer turnkey construction solutions while ensuring high standards of safety, quality, and sustainability for Modon’s projects.