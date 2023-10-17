Meydan, the world-leading real estate master developer, has launched a new residential development, Naya at District One, located in Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City.

The new development is managed by Nakheel and will offer an elevated lifestyle for residents, underlining Meydan and Nakheel’s commitment to building happiness and prosperity.

Naya at District One features three distinctive, green-roof towers comprising spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments as well as Lagoon Villas which come with private gardens and terraces.

Set on the shores of the world’s largest man-made lagoon, the development’s floor-to-ceiling windows will offer residents views of the lagoon as well as Dubai’s skyline. Naya at District One will ensure a safe and secure living environment within a gated community with 24/7 security, it stated.

Meydan City Corporation CEO Issam Galadari said: "Naya at District One will be a one-of-a-kind resort-inspired oasis of greenery and pristine waters in the heart of Dubai. The sophisticated design and curated amenities will provide residents with a refined lifestyle and a family-friendly community."

It will offer a wealth of high-quality amenities that encourage health and wellness. Residents will benefit from a gym with studios, a basketball court, a padel court, sprawling green spaces as well as a rooftop lounge.

The development will also feature a kids’ play area, an outdoor play area, an infinity pool with cabanas and lounge seating, a shaded kid's pool and kid’s playground.

Residents will also be able to take advantage of direct access to the 35-hectare crystal lagoon and its beaches, providing an opportunity to participate in a variety of activities and water sports such as kayaking and paddle boarding, said Galadari.

"We continue to bring our unparalleled developments to District One, creating the ultimate destination for luxury lifestyles and upscale living in Dubai," he added.

