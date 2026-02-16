Egypt - MBG Developments has obtained ministerial approval No. 216 of 2026 for its Diplo East project in the New Administrative Capital, marking a key regulatory milestone ahead of construction.

The development is located on Plot 1A over an area of 65 feddans, in close proximity to the Diplomatic District, several embassies and the United Nations building. The site also benefits from access to major landmarks and infrastructure within the capital.

Amr El-Adl, Vice Chairperson and CEO of MBG Developments, said the project is strategically positioned near the Diplomatic District, major recreational clubs, the Green River, Downtown, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, the international airport and the high-speed rail network.

Diplo East is planned as a fully integrated residential community comprising six clusters designed to ensure privacy while incorporating expansive landscaped areas and natural water features, including artificial rivers and lakes. The master plan includes a range of community amenities such as social clubs, dedicated children’s areas, swimming pools, wellness and yoga zones, walking and cycling tracks, smart facility management systems and residential elevators.

The project will feature a diversified residential mix, with approximately 70% of the total area allocated to villas and 30% to apartment buildings.

The apartment component will consist of ground-floor units plus eight repeated floors, with four to five units per floor. These buildings will be supported by integrated services, commercial outlets and private parking facilities.

The villa segment will include a variety of products, including Sky Villas, Garden Villas, Townhouses, standalone villas and mansions reaching up to 900 sqm.

El-Adl noted that the company has begun preparations for the construction phase and will commence building works once final permits are secured, affirming MBG’s commitment to delivering the project in line with its scheduled timeline.

