Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Developments today (November 11) broke ground on its fifth residential project - Floarea Skies - in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

A 23-floor development, Floarea Skies will add 192 premium affordable apartments to the JVC community featuring 42 studios, 134 one- and 16 two-bedroom units.

Each of the studio apartments will be 398 sq. ft in size, while one-beds will come in four types from 717 to 836 sq.ft. Two beds will range from 1,105 to 1,170 sq.ft. in three types, it stated.

Price range for apartments starts from AED666,000 onwards for a studio, AED1,069,000 for one-bed, and AED 1,499,000 for a two bedroom unit.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Kamran Muhammad said: "Floarea Skies in JVC is a very exciting project for us as we mark our presence in the top-ranking residential community in Dubai. Excellent infrastructure, connectivity to key locations in Dubai, and serene urban neighbourhood ambience, have ensured a thriving residential community in JVC.

"The upcoming Purple Line metro in the immediate proximity will only fuel further investor interest in properties here with the potential for scaled up RoI,"" he stated.

The anticipated completion date of Floarea Skies coming up on a plot area of 20,441 sq.ft is Q4 2027.

According to him, JVC is Dubai’s most in-demand and best-performing residential community with strong investment credentials.

"The demand for residential apartments at JVC has been on the rise sharply and this has been reflecting in the robust investor inquiries we have been receiving ever since the announcement of the project," stated Muhammed.

As a developer, Mashriq Elite said it has been consistent in keeping its commitments in terms of timely deliveries and ensuring excellence in build quality following its legacy in Real Estate and Telecom sectors globally spanning Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia and the UAE.

Strategically located, Floarea Skies is within a 10-minute travel distance to landmarks such as Dubai Media City, Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Autodrome and Mall of Emirates, while it is within 25 minutes reach to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Mall.

Floarea Skies will also set a new benchmark for leisure, wellness and community living with a host of amenities. These include a Rooftop Infinity Pool, Kids’ Organic Pool, Zen Garden, Floating Meditation Deck, Mini Golf, Splash Pad & Poolside Baja Shelves.

The development also offers a Reading Corner, Board Game Area, Sunken Lounge, a BBQ Zone and a fully equipped Gymnasium.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

