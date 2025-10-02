Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of its new mixed-use destination, Marjan Beach, which is set to attract billions in investments across lifestyle, real estate and hospitality, while accelerating RAK Vision 2030.

The project is positioned as a transformational catalyst in the emirate’s growth as a premier sustainable investment hub and tourism gateway, setting new benchmarks for waterfront living in the GCC. Strategically designed to balance accessibility with liveability, Marjan Beach will host 12,000 hotel keys and 22,000 residential units, supporting a population of 74,000 residents and a workforce of 32,000. With capacity for up to 180,000 annual visitors, the destination reflects its dual identity as a thriving community and a leading tourism hub.

Spread across 85 million sq. ft, the masterplan features eight neighbourhoods, three kilometres of beach frontage and 6.5 million sq. ft of open green spaces. Highlights include beachfront resorts with hospitality offerings and public beach access, a residential-commercial hub anchored by a large central park, and a civic centre integrating government offices and public services. Additional areas will combine innovation, logistics, retail and leisure, supported by a wide range of housing options from upscale residences to mid-scale and affordable units.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said the launch of Marjan Beach marks one of the company’s most ambitious projects to date, noting that it will transform Ras Al Khaimah’s shoreline and further enhance the emirate’s economic and lifestyle appeal. He added that the sold-out success of Al Marjan Island and RAK Central underlines the robust demand for world-class real estate in the emirate, and expressed confidence that Marjan Beach would open new avenues for investors, businesses and residents.

With a community-focused design, Marjan Beach combines luxury waterfront living with technology-driven infrastructure and sustainability. The project prioritises renewable energy, environmental balance, inclusive cultural spaces and wellness facilities, ensuring an elevated lifestyle for both residents and visitors.

Located on the Arabian Gulf near Al Marjan Island, the development is adjacent to landmark projects such as Wynn Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra Village and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone. It benefits from direct highway access and ongoing infrastructure upgrades that improve connectivity across the UAE. In addition to residences, hotels and leisure hubs, the development will include offices and educational institutions, reinforcing its position as a comprehensive destination for living, working and tourism.