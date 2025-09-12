RAS AL KHAIMAH - Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the completion of infrastructure works at RAK Central, its upcoming mixed-use commercial development in the emirate.

Along with the appointment of leading Middle East Construction Group, ALEC, as the main contractor for RAK Central HQ Office Complex, it marks a major milestone in the development of Ras Al Khaimah’s upcoming business hub, a vibrant ‘Work-Live-Play’ destination in alignment with RAK Vision 2030.

Spanning 3.1 million sq.ft of prime land with 8.37 million sq. ft. of gross floor area, the progressive integrated destination for living and business is now ready for activation by investors and sub-developers. Comprehensive wet and dry services, including stormwater, sewerage, firefighting, irrigation, potable water, electrical networks and street lighting, are fully operational.

Additionally, roads, cycle tracks, landscaping and green spaces with hundreds of trees have been completed.

With this foundation in place, sub-developers are scheduled to commence commercial, residential, retail and hospitality projects with RAK Central HQ set for completion in Q1 2027.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, said, “With the completion of infrastructure works and onboarding of global contractors, RAK Central has progressed into a new activation phase. The involvement of leading developers reinforces our vision to create a world-class hub that brings together business, lifestyle and tourism, enhancing Ras Al Khaimah’s reputation as a compelling destination for international investors and families alike.”

RAK Central is a meticulously planned business district designed to be the commercial nucleus of Ras Al Khaimah, offering rare investment fundamentals: 100% foreign ownership, low taxation and high yield potential. RAK Central’s strategic location and smart design make it one of the most compelling investment zones in the region.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi Street, with spectacular views of Al Hamra Golf Club and the Arabian Gulf, RAK Central offers easy access to the E-11 highway, with ongoing expansions enhancing connectivity. Designed as a future-ready, work-live-play district, RAK Central features Grade A offices, residences, hotels, retail and a vibrant Town Square with premium amenities.

The LEED Gold certified office buildings offer dual licensing and investor-friendly frameworks and will be managed under a hospitality-driven model to ensure an exceptional quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors.

The masterplan offers three million square feet of rentable office space, more than 4,000 residential apartments, four hotels with a capacity surpassing 1,000 keys, multiple parks and green spaces, various retail and entertainment facilities and several interconnected buildings with over 1,000 parking spaces for visitors.

RAK Central is officially open to welcome international investors, corporations and residents to Ras Al Khaimah’s most dynamic and vibrant new address.