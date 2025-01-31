UAE-based Major Developers has launched the Phase II of its flagship project, Manta Bay, located on the iconic Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah following the success of its first phase.

Announcing the new launch, the developer said this has been in response to heightened demand, with strong investor interest and expressions of interest (EOIs) already translating into multiple initial bookings.

Units are selling fast, reflecting the unparalleled appeal of this unique luxury development, it stated.

Designed to cater to the preferences of a global investor base spanning over 25 nationalities, Phase Two offers innovative luxury living solutions.

The buyers can also choose fully furnished units to enhance investment potential. Additionally, these units feature private jacuzzis and BBQ-equipped terraces, creating an exceptional lifestyle experience that distinguishes Manta Bay both in the UAE and worldwide, it stated.

CEO Andrei Charapenak said: "The overwhelming interest in Manta Bay Phase II is a testament to the project’s appeal and the confidence investors have in our vision. With exclusive new units and its prime location on Al Marjan Island - home to transformative developments like the Wynn Al Marjan Island resort - this phase enhances the luxury living experience."

"We are thrilled to see strong momentum from both local and international buyers, with Phase Two already receiving bookings and EOIs from investors across 25 countries," noted Charapenak.

"This is a clear reflection of Manta Bay’s global appeal and its potential as a prime investment opportunity. To meet this growing demand, we have introduced a wider range of layouts designed to accommodate evolving investor and resident needs," he added.

