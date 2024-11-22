UAE - MAG Group Holding, the multinational conglomerate, has announced its portfolio of current and under development projects across its different real estate subsidiaries has reached AED 43.7 billion ($11.9 billion).

MAG Group Holding’s real estate subsidiaries include MAG Lifestyle Development, Keturah, Invest Group Overseas (IGO), MBL, Shoumous, Art of Living Mall and MAG Leasing for warehouses.

Moafaq Al Gaddah, Founder and Chairman of MAG Group Holding, said: "The UAE's real estate sector is witnessing unprecedented demand, driven by the strategic vision and initiatives of our wise leadership. The government’s ongoing efforts to foster a favourable investment climate have made the UAE a preferred investment destination for global investors. We take pride in our extensive portfolio of developments that cater to diverse audiences, adding value to the already thriving sector. At MAG Group Holding, our mandate is to support the UAE's growth by creating innovative developments and meeting the evolving needs of both residents and investors."

