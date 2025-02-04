Egyptian real estate developer M squared, the real estate arm of Intro Investments Holding, has officially announced the launch of 31WEST, a 31-feddan residential development in 6th of October City, West Cairo.

With excavation already underway, 31WEST promises a fast three-year delivery timeline, significantly ahead of the market average of four years or more.

Karim Malash, CEO of M squared, emphasized that only 22% of the 31WEST total area is dedicated to residential units, while 78% is allocated to green spaces, lakes, and internal roads, ensuring a serene environment for those who value tranquility. Malash also highlighted that the project will be home to Egypt’s first WELL-certified residential building in 6th of October.

Ahmed Said, Chief Development Officer at M squared, reinforced the company’s deep commitment to sustainability, stating, “By utilizing only half of the permitted built-up area, we are prioritizing spaciousness and privacy.”

Malash further noted that M squared has delivered over 1,108 units and developed 869,000 sqm of prime real estate. He added that the launch of 31WEST represents a significant step forward as the company continues to push boundaries, elevate industry standards, and develop sustainable communities.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

