Egypt - Living Yards Developments has officially launched its latest project, Solay, a residential community spanning 31 feddans in New Cairo. This launch coincides with a strategic partnership between Living Yards and AKD Advisory, a consultant in restructuring, management services, and real estate development, aimed at leveraging AKD’s expertise to support the project and further Living Yards’ mission to deliver exceptional real estate solutions.

Chairperson of Living Yards, Ayman Marzouk, stated: “The launch of Solay in New Cairo underscores our commitment to fulfilling our clients’ expectations. Our collaboration with AKD guarantees that we uphold the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

Amr El Kady, Founder and CEO of AKD, said: “We are excited to work with Living Yards on this exceptional project. Our goal is to provide advisory solutions and management services that contribute to the success and sustainable growth of Living Yards.”

Sales Director Andrew Ehab highlighted Solay’s focus on green living, with 80% of the project dedicated to open green spaces and only 20% allocated for building areas.

Solay offers a range of housing options, including townhouses starting from 240 sqm up to 268 sqm, starting from 311 sqm, and standalone villas starting from 321 sqm. The community also boasts a variety of luxury amenities, including a social club, children’s area, gym, bike lanes, pet zone, health care facilities, water features, relaxation areas, and expansive green spaces.

Living Yards has also recently launched Noir, a mixed-use project on 90th Street in New Cairo, offering high-end office spaces, shops, and restaurants, further solidifying the developer’s reputation for delivering innovative, integrated solutions to the Egyptian real estate market.

Additionally, the company’s first project, The Loft, located in New Administrative Capital, spans 23 feddans with 900 residential units, ranging from 78 to 379 sqm. Construction is progressing on schedule, with sales already underway.

Living Yards also owns The Loft Plaza, a 13,500 sqm commercial project in the New Administrative Capital, and The Loft Capital Center, a 7,000 sqm mixed-use project offering office and retail spaces, both equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to serve clients efficiently.

