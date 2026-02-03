Egypt - Serenity for Investment & Real Estate Management has officially launched its operations as Egypt’s first specialised developer focused on the development and management of memorial gardens, unveiling its inaugural project, Serene, in partnership with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD).

The Serene project will be developed over an initial phase covering 58 feddans and is strategically located along the Suez Road in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital. The project is scheduled to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the company, the development aims to introduce a new model for memorial gardens in Egypt, redefining the traditional concept of cemeteries through an organised, dignified and contemporary approach that fully complies with Islamic regulations and cultural customs.

Serene is planned as an integrated memorial gardens destination, featuring a carefully designed master plan and a range of essential services intended to enhance the visitor experience. These include a mosque, dedicated parking facilities, landscaped green spaces, and a comprehensive 24-hour security system to ensure privacy and safety.

The project will also feature a specialised administrative entity responsible for preparing burial units and organising visits, reflecting a practical understanding of the needs of Egyptian families.

Commenting on the launch, Khaled Abbas, Chairperson of ACUD, said the project represents “a qualitative addition aligned with the comprehensive vision for integrated planning and development in the New Capital,” adding that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to quality, sustainability and modern urban development standards.

Shamel Aboul Fadl, Chairperson of Serenity, said the project draws inspiration from Egypt’s long-standing traditions of honouring the deceased, reinterpreted through a modern perspective. He noted that Serene seeks to balance religious authenticity with a calm and improved visitation experience.

Designed by Laithy Architects, the project places strong emphasis on architectural detail, efficient traffic circulation and a tranquil environment, while offering pricing aligned with local market conditions.

