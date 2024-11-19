Kooheji Development, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, will unveil its latest luxury project in Seef at Cityscape Bahrain 2024, staged at Exhibition World Bahrain, Sakhir, from November 26 to 30. Kooheji Development is participating in the event with a two-storey pavilion covering a total area of 200sqm, making it one of the largest at the annual property extravaganza.The company will display and promote Onyx Water Garden – the third in the company’s ‘Onyx’ luxury residential tower series that includes Onyx Bahrain Bay and Onyx Sky View, located in Bahrain Bay.Kooheji Development chief operating officer, Mohamed Al Kooheji said: “We’re thrilled to announce our latest project, Onyx Water Garden, where luxury, comfort and breath-taking waterfront views converge to create the ultimate destination for living and investment.”

The new development, nestled in the heart of a vibrant waterfront location, promises an ‘exceptional living experience’. It boasts panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and a private beach exclusively for residents.Onyx Water Garden features 503 residential units, a unique blend of modern architecture and innovative design. The luxury residential tower is strategically situated along Reef Island, close to the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain.The residential units vary from one, two and three bedroom apartments with several balcony options overlooking the sea from all sides, and a penthouse villa.

The tower encompasses modern amenities and quality services including an integrated health centre, an infinity pool, private fitness facilities, spa, luxurious dining and relaxation options, a restaurant on the marine waterfront, beside a direct and exclusive entrance to Water Garden City Marina and its accompanying beach.

The project will also provide a lounge area offering various refreshments to residents. Onyx Water Garden ‘embodies modern luxury’, says Kooheji Development. Its prime location near Seef District’s most desirable amenities ‘provides effortless access to everything you need, all within a sophisticated and convenient setting’.

Visitors to the Kooheji Development pavilion will view the most prominent features of the anticipated project. The company will also present exclusive offers for visitors wishing to purchase a fully furnished unit at Onyx Water Garden that provides an ‘integrated living experience meeting the needs of the modern family’.

“We’re delighted to showcase this unique architectural icon at the kingdom’s premier real estate event, a leading regional showcase, providing the perfect platform to introduce Onyx Water Garden to a discerning audience seeking a luxurious, modern lifestyle in one of the kingdom’s most vibrant areas,” added Mr Al Kooheji.

“As always, we promise our valued clients a groundbreaking concept in luxury residential development and an exceptional living experience in Seef. “We expect a remarkable turnout and sales during our participation in Cityscape Bahrain, following the huge success of our project Onyx Bahrain Bay and the unique experience it provides as well due to the increasing interest of families and investors alike in luxury residential real estate projects, especially those that feature a waterfront.“Moreover, the project’s exclusive access to Water Garden City Marina and its accompanying beach, and its architectural features and amenities that meet the needs of residents of all age groups.

This promising project renews our commitment to providing innovation in the luxury residential sector.” Kooheji Development is the main developer of the project and owns a large portfolio of quality real estate projects. It has developed more than 50 projects in several vital locations both inside and outside Bahrain.The company has recently appointed Al Kooheji Contractors as the main contractor for the project as it is one of the leading Bahrain contracting companies with more than half a century of experience in this field.

Also, Royal Ambassador Hospitality has been appointed as the main project operator as it has ‘a long history as a leading company in real estate and hospitality management’.Cityscape Bahrain will be held over five consecutive days in Hall 9 at the Exhibition World Bahrain with the participation of several real estate development companies in the country. Its last edition hit record sales with thousands of citizens, residents and visitors from around the globe visiting the exhibition’s activities.Kooheji Real Estate Development is a leading Bahraini real estate developer renowned for its award-winning projects.

The company takes pride in developing many of Bahrain’s most prominent landmarks, both through strategic partnerships and its own portfolio. This diverse portfolio includes high-rise residential projects such as the Fontana Towers series, Onyx Bahrain Bay (Onyx Arjaan by Rotana and Onyx Residences), Onyx Sky View, Seef Avenue, Ariva, and Spring Hill Towers, the Canadian School of Bahrain in the education sector and Juffair Square in the retail sector.

With a diverse project portfolio and proven success, it has established itself as a major player in Bahrain’s real estate market, enjoying a strong reputation and wide recognition, further enhanced by its deep real estate expertise and clear understanding of tenant behaviour through its specialised property and facilities management company, Royal Ambassador.

