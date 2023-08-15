Egypt - Knight Frank, the leading global property consultancy, announced the launch of its first office in Egypt. The new office is located in the heart of Cairo, in the Zamalek district, which marks the intersection between the capital’s expanding East and West urbanizations.

The launch of the Cairo office is Knight Frank’s first foray into Egypt’s dynamic real estate market. The firm brings its extensive expertise to this exciting and growing market, providing a world-class portfolio of real estate consultancy services, including strategic consultancy, marketing, commercial and residential property sales and leasing, property management, and valuations.

Fueled by rapid urbanization, a burgeoning population and a surge in foreign investment – the Egypt real estate market is currently at its peak. Contributing approximately 16% to the nation’s GDP and poised for further growth, the property sector presents a wealth of opportunities in both residential and commercial domains.

Knight Frank’s team in Egypt is led by seasoned industry shapers who have been an integral part of the local real estate sector’s development.

Zeinab Adel is a real estate investment professional with an extensive roster of consulting developers and with a track record of successfully establishing strategies for major real estate management firms.

As part of the new Cairo office management team, she will be joined by Tamer Elfiky, Partner – Head of Operations, Egypt, a real estate veteran with extensive experience in business development and marketing.

Zeinab Adel, Partner – Head of Egypt Office said: “Spearheading the progress, Egypt’s government is committed to further growing the local real estate market by providing housing opportunities for different socioeconomic segments and increasing the confidence of regional investors in the market.”

Commenting on the new office, James Lewis, Knight Frank’s Middle East Managing Director, said:” I am excited the Middle East region is expanding into North Africa and connecting further into our wider Africa network. This extension has come at the request of our clients who would like our integrated service offering to be available in this growing and dynamic gateway market.”

Adel and Elfiky have a deep understanding of the Egyptian real estate market and will work closely with clients to provide bespoke solutions to their real estate needs, drawing on Knight Frank’s global network of experts and its reputation for excellence in real estate services.

Known for its exceptional track record and commitment to excellence, Knight Frank has forged strong relationships with a distinguished list of global clients, including Emaar, Aldar, Google, Barclays, HSBC, Panasonic, Samsung, Unilever, and DHL. Such prestigious partnerships have enabled the firm to effectively navigate the dynamic and ever-evolving luxury real estate market, consistently delivering innovative solutions and remarkable results for their clientele.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).