UAE-based Kasco Development has announced the launch of its second off-plan project, VAL, a premium 13-floor community featuring 121 residences with a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units situated along the banks of Dubai Creek.

This comes following the successful launch of its inaugural off-plan project Onda, said Kasco Group in a statement.

This prime residence enhances daily life with a suite of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pool, yoga area, and sauna, all designed to elevate the living experience, it stated.

A natural sanctuary nestled in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, VAL offers residents studio of up to 445 sq ft, one-bedroom apartments of up to 883 sq ft and two-bedroom apartments up to 1,694 sq ft, with panoramic views of the waterfront.

"This project embodies our commitment to innovative architecture and sustainability, setting a new benchmark in premium living in Al Jaddaf Waterfront. It harmoniously blends the tranquility of nature with the vibrant pulse of the city," said Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of Kasco Developments.

"We look forward to seeing Val by Kasco come to life and to welcoming our first residents by Q4 2026. We understand that residents seek more than just a place to live; they desire a space that truly enhances their lives. That’s why we’ve blended design, functionality, and an unparalleled ambience to create a truly transformative living experience," stated Al Kaissi.

Strategically located in Al Jaddaf Waterfront, Val by Kasco places residents close to Palazzo Versace Dubai, Dubai Festival City Mall (5 minutes), DXB International Airport (8 minutes), and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary (10 minutes), all with sweeping views of the Creek.

"Each home has been thoughtfully crafted with comfort and convenience in mind, providing a blissful feel in each room. Apartments at VAL feature open-plan layouts, contemporary designs, and expansive windows that bring the beauty of the ocean indoors," he added.

The project, exclusively presented by Evolutions, is set for completion in Q4 2026.

Kasco said it has a special launch offer for its customers - a flexible 40/60 handover plan under which a 20% down payment has to be made first followed by a 10% second installment, 5% third installment, 5% fourth installment and 60% fifth and final installment.

With a focus on quality and elegance, VAL offers a vibrant coastal lifestyle that transcends visual appeal and delivers a world-class living experience, it added.

CEO Issa Abdul Rahman said: "At Kasco, our goal is to Inspire your Soul, and VAL is an emphatic embodiment of that goal in both design and architecture. It’s our statement piece in the area. Al Jaddaf’s lively community and serene environment make it a truly unique living destination."

A rising star in the emirate’s residential landscape, Al Jaddaf Waterfront is known for its harmonious blend of urban convenience and natural beauty that offers a unique balance of a refreshing, seaside lifestyle with easy access to Dubai’s bustling heart, he stated.

"We are confident in Val’s success and are eager to embark on further projects that place user-centricity at the core of their design," he added.

