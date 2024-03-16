Egypt - JLL, a leading professional services firm specialised in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, has appointed Ahmed Hemmat as the new head of Project & Development Services (P&DS) for Egypt.

An industry veteran, Hemmat brings over 20 years of experience in the construction and mixed-use development sector, with an impressive track record of leading large teams in high-value projects across Egypt and UAE.

This includes the recent delivery of multiple large-scale projects in Uptown Cairo and Cairo Gate, demonstrating his ability to deliver exceptional results in complex and challenging environments, said JLL in a statement.

Throughout his career, Ahmed has worked both as a consultant and a client, gaining valuable insights and perspectives from different roles within the industry. He has held key positions in market-leading organisations such as Emaar, Majid Al Futaim, Turner, and Gleeds, cementing his reputation as an accomplished professional in the industry, it stated.

Welcoming Hemmat into the fold, Elaine O’Connor, the Head of P&DS, Egypt and Africa, said: "He is a forward-thinking leader with a proven track record of delivering high-value projects. We are confident he will continue to drive our business forward in Egypt and build upon our success."

"His strategic vision and dedication to excellence make him a valuable addition to our team and to our client’s projects," he stated.

On his new role, Hemmat said: "I am grateful for this opportunity to lead the P&DS team in Egypt at JLL. Working alongside the talented professionals within the organisation, I look forward to leveraging my experience to deliver exceptional results for our clients. Together, we will drive innovation, growth, and success in the region."

JLL’s Project & Development Services across the Middle East & Africa has more than 600 consultants delivering projects across the region with a capital value under management of $30 billion, offering development management, project and programme management, cost management, fit-out & workplace design, engineering design & sustainability, HSE and digital solutions, he added.

