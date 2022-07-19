Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has started the construction of new townhouses within its premium residential community at Souk Al Jubail on Abu Dhabi's Jubail Island development.

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD, the AED10 billion ($2.27 billion) island will be home to an idyllic collection of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, the landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape, said the statement from JIIC.

Set for completion by March 2024, the project will see 150 unique townhouses, ranging from two-, three- and four-bedroom units, being built to the highest quality and standards that will redefine the living experience for tenants and new homeowners, it stated.

The townhouses have been designed to offer flexibility and convenience for families with every home equipped with private parking space and en-suite facilities in every room. In addition, the townhouses will make the everyday lives easier given its close proximity to gyms, schools, supermarkets and entertainment venues.

JIIC had recently awarded China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC) the contract worth AED220 million for the development of these townhouses.

The scope of work for CSCEC involves a range of infrastructure works, including sub-structure, superstructure, MEP works, finishing, facades and landscaping.

David Evans, Chief Development Officer at LEAD Development, said: “Today represents a significant milestone as we move another step forward to bringing to life 150 luxurious townhouses which will be a prime and stunning feature at Souk Al Jubail.

A high-end niche real estate development company, LEAD provides expert guidance to property and infrastructure developers, investors, and visionaries on anything - from mixed-use projects to housing developments, hotels, residential apartments, and office towers, he stated.

"As a company that is responsible for shaping Jubail Island into one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after residential destinations, we understand the importance of delivering projects on time and with construction getting underway means we are now on track to complete this within 22 months," explained Evans.

"New potential homeowners and investors who have placed their trust in us, can certainly be encouraged by these new developments and we believe that once this high-scale project is finished, Souk Al Jubail will become a truly magnificent and diverse residential community," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).