UAE - The 19th edition of the International Property Show kicked off today (February 12) at Dubai World Trade Centre drawing more than 120 property exhibitors from more than 40 countries across the globe.

The IPS 2023, organized by Strategic Conferences & Exhibitions under the patronage of Dubai Land Department (DLD), is one of the largest property platforms in the Middle East for local and global markets.

Over the next two days, property developers and sub-developers will showcase a package of investment opportunities in the presence of a large gathering of prospective buyers in addition to displaying various real estate projects from many participating countries.

The show was inaugurated by DLD Director-General Sultan Buti Bin Mejren in the presence of Dawood Al Shezawi, the Chairman of the International property show, Tariq Ramadan, the exhibition director and other key players in the real estate industry.

Following the launch, Bin Mejren, accompanied by a group of event participants and delegates, toured the show venue, visiting the pavilions of several participating local and global government & private organizations.

Participants lauded the 19th edition of IPS as an event that puts forward new, different ideas while taking place concurrently with the UAE’s current policy of providing remarkable support to the vital real estate sector.

"IPS 2023 is organized concurrently with the launch of Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and in line with the sustainable development strategy adopted by Dubai, where the property market represents more than 9% of the emirate’s GDP," noted Al Shezawi.

"IPS 2023 is a unique opportunity for property developers, leading global architecture firms & consultancies along with real estate stakeholders to showcase the latest innovative services in the various real estate markets, which boosts Dubai’s real estate ecosystem," he added.

"IPS is an effective platform for exhibiting," said Husni Al Bayari, Chairman & Founder of D&B Properties, explaining that it’s significant for Dubai to be viewed as an ideal environment to promote and seize opportunities in the real estate landscape.

Lauding the event, Al Bayari said: "The show brings together an elite group of exhibitors, and we hope to use the event for demonstrating D&B Properties’ extensive experience in serving global investors in the real estate sector."

International Realty Group CEO Giovanna Guzman, dubbing the IPS show as the Middle East’s largest real estate platform, said: "The event is providing IRG with a unique opportunity to promote the company’s trademark on a large scale and expand their business through extensive networking with other companies."

The second day of IPS 2023 will feature 3 panel discussions. The first one is entitled “Real Estate Leaders’ Perspective on The Development Sector; Opportunities, Threats, Regulations, and Technology”. The second is “Digital Transformation: Technology and the Transformation of the Property Sector” and the third will discuss the pioneers of real estate views on the market outlook and buyers' behaviour.

Also, several renowned speakers will provide their thoughtful insights to the event participants in addition to a chat on “Real Estate Funds: Challenges & Horizons”.

The event will also witness the organizing of the second edition of the “Property Think Tank Program” in partnership with the Property Network Partnership along with organizing the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Congress in partnership with the Young Professionals Network.

