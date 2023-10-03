Iman Developers, one of the leading luxury residential developers in Dubai, has announced the launch of 10 Oxford, valued at AED415 million ($113 million). This is the developer's tenth venture, which promises to redefine the concept of luxury living in the heart of Dubai.

Situated in the lively community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), 10 Oxford seamlessly blends contemporary living with nature, courtesy of its Zen-inspired biophilic design.

Comprising a total of 430 thoughtfully designed residential units, 10 Oxford offers a diverse range of living spaces, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. These living spaces are meticulously crafted to embrace the Zen-inspired biophilic design philosophy, which seamlessly integrates nature into the heart of each residence. The design approach encompasses elements like ample natural light, the use of organic materials, and green spaces that evoke a sense of tranquility and connection with the natural world.

Lifestyle preferences

With sizes ranging from 400 to 2000 sq ft, these residential units at 10 Oxford not only cater to various lifestyle preferences but also present a diverse range of luxurious options. Beginning at AED650,000 for a studio apartment, the rates extend to AED2.2 million onwards for a two-bedroom apartment featuring its private pool, offering a spectrum of choices for discerning buyers with a taste for opulence.

"The unveiling of 10 Oxford underscores our unwavering commitment to deliver unparalleled living experiences to our esteemed residents. We have meticulously infused Zen inspired biophilic design into this project to create a harmonious and sustainable living environment," said Ismail Marfani, Managing Director, Iman Developers.

"Our legacy of excellence and innovation is the cornerstone of 10 Oxford, and we are thrilled to extend a warm invitation to individuals and families to embark on this extraordinary living journey."

Amenity space

In keeping with Iman's tradition of offering comprehensive amenities, 10 Oxford boasts an impressive selection of more than 40 community, health and lifestyle features. Distinguishing itself among Iman's projects, this development encompasses a generous 52,000 sq ft of amenity space, making it one of the largest within Iman’s portfolio.

Among the offerings are a serene floating river, a meditation enclave, a Zen Garden, a rooftop farming area, a fully equipped gym, a refreshing swimming pool, an inviting club house, an infinity pool, a barbecue area, and a revitalising jogging track, among numerous others.

Among the standout features of this development is its expansive water area, spanning over 20,000 sq ft on just the first floor. This creates an extraordinary oasis for relaxation and recreation, offering residents a tranquil haven within the heart of the city.

