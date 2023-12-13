Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group (GFH) has unveiled the masterplan for its mega high-end destination Areen, in Bahrain that will boast a new township featuring residential, hospitality, leisure and retail elements over a 2 million sq m area.

The Areen project is located near Al Areen Wildlife Park and Reserve in the southern region of the Kingdom of Bahrain and is in close proximity to Bahrain International Circuit and Al Dana Amphitheatre.

With a built-up area of 1.5 million sq m, the project features 16 major clusters, including commercial offices, retail units, restaurants and hotels, health and education facilities, and a range of residential communities.

The masterplan has been updated and enhanced to accommodate new health and wellness trends in addition to walkable shopping streets.

A key highlight of the Areen’s masterplan is Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, the newest five-star hotel in the kingdom, which opened it doors yesterday (December 11).

Designed as per Raffles’ exacting standards, the hotel is earmarked to be one of Bahrain’s most opulent hospitality offerings, capturing mesmerizing Arabian charm and world-class sophistication and elegance.

Set over 131,213 sq m area, the signature hotel features 78 villas and 120 rooms which include 1/2/3 bedrooms, each with private pools and gardens. The hotel also boasts five F&B outlets, a rooftop restaurant and an award-winning spa for unbeatable relaxation.

The groundbreaking of the new masterplan and the launch of Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, was held under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty King of Bahrain and the President of the Supreme Council for Environment.

It was attended by senior government representatives, the management of GFH and its subsidiary, Al Areen Holding Company, as well as partners.

Speaking on the occasion, GFH CEO and Chairman of Al Areen Hisham Alrayes said: "We are delighted to unveil plans for Areen - our unique, high-end, mixed-use development that embodies the finest of Bahraini ingenuity, natural beauty and drive - and that too in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah, whose leadership and commitment to the kingdom’s sustainable growth and development serve to inspire the establishment of new landmark projects such as ours."

"We are also proud to announce the establishment of Bahrain’s newest five-star hotel, which is being operated by the world-renowned Raffles, who are set to offer visitors from the region and around the world a new standard of excellence and luxury at Areen," he stated.

"Working closely with an outstanding group of partners, we look forward to turning our vision and groundbreaking plan into reality," he added.

Raffles Hotels & Resorts CEO Omer Acar said: "We are delighted to bring the Raffles brand to the Kingdom of Bahrain through the debut of Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain. This captivating resort will feature Raffles’ legendary service, culinary excellence, and exceptional amenities, offering guests an inspiring retreat from which they can explore and connect with the country’s rich culture."

"We are grateful to our partners at GFH Financial Group, whose collaboration and vision for Areen will help us elevate luxury hospitality within Bahrain," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).