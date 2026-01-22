DUBAI: Emirates Airline has signed an agreement with Dubai Investments Park (DIP) to acquire land for a new purpose-built Cabin Crew Village.

Representing a multi-billion-dirham investment, the development will feature a mixed-use and residential community designed to accommodate up to 12,000 cabin crew members.

The agreement was signed by Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Emirates’ Chief Procurement & Facilities Officer and Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Investments, in the presence of Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer; Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Al Serkal, CEO Glass LLC, Dubai Investments; Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager, Dubai Investments Park, in addition to senior executives from both organisations.

Groundbreaking is planned for the second quarter of 2026, with the first phase expected to be completed in 2029. The development is being delivered through a long-term lease arrangement.

The Cabin Crew Village will consist of 20 contemporary residential buildings, each rising 19 floors, offering a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units designed with crew comfort and convenience in mind.

Ali Mubarak Al Soori, Emirates’ Chief Procurement & Facilities Officer said: “Our cabin crew are central to the experience Emirates delivers to customers. This investment is part of our broader commitment to supporting their wellbeing by offering living spaces designed around their needs and lifestyles.

The Cabin Crew Village will provide everything our crew need within a single, thoughtfully planned development, with convenient access to everyday essentials, leisure facilities and communal spaces that foster a strong sense of community. The Cabin Crew Village also represents a strategic investment in Emirates’ future, supporting our transition plans to Al Maktoum International and continued growth in the years ahead.”

Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager of Dubai Investments Park, commented, “Dubai Investments Park has evolved into a destination where global enterprises can bring ambitious projects to life within a fully integrated and future-ready environment. DIP’s collaboration with Emirates reflects the confidence that leading organisations place in its infrastructure and regulatory ecosystem and further reinforces its position as a hub for visionary investment. This development will enrich DIP’s dynamic community, supporting Dubai’s continued rise as a global centre for business and opportunity. DIP remains committed to enabling partnerships that create meaningful, long-term value for the emirate.”