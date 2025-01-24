After more than 18 years of distinguished success in Dubai’s real estate sector, Elysian Developments has made its entry into property development with the launch of its inaugural project, Esmé Beach Residences.

Unveiled under the shadows of the iconic Museum of the Future - the beautiful venue was hand-picked by the founders to showcase their debut contribution in the light of the future that Dubai holds, said the developer.

Located on the beachside of Island A of the visionary Dubai Islands and valued at AED370 million, this well-being focused development signals a new era for the company, it stated.

Blending its vast market expertise with a forward-thinking approach to community living, Esmé Beach Residences is designed to embody the principles of well-being, functionality, and modernity. It reflects Elysian Developments’ unwavering commitment to enhancing lifestyles and creating long-term value for residents and investors.

For nearly two decades, Elysian Developments has built a legacy of excellence in understanding market trends and client needs, enabling them to create projects that go beyond conventional luxury.

It marks the beginning of this journey, serving as a cornerstone of the company’s ambitious plans to redefine residential living in Dubai, stated the developer.

Spanning a total construction area of 266,000 sq ft, Esmé Beach Residences features 109 one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, complemented by 23,000 sq ft of thoughtfully designed amenities.

Well-being is at the heart of Esmé Beach Residences, which offers a suite of exclusive amenities tailored to holistic living. From contrast therapy zones with saunas and cold plunges to a rooftop 25-meter lap pool with aqua cycling, the project is designed to elevate everyday life.

Residents will also enjoy family pools with poolside cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness zones, outdoor CrossFit areas, and purified water systems, all of which reflect Elysian Developments’ focus on fostering a lifestyle of health and balance.

The project is strategically located to leverage the benefits of Dubai Islands’ burgeoning infrastructure. Its proximity to Downtown Dubai further enhances its appeal, offering both tranquility and connectivity.

The launch event was held at the exclusive venue - Terrace Between the Towers, at Emirates Towers.

The Esme Beach Residences was unveiled to a full house of industry stalwarts, brokers, partners and other senior officials.

"Esmé Beach Residences represents more than just our entry into property development. It is a testament to our expertise, vision, and belief in creating communities that prioritize the well-being of their residents while delivering enduring value," remarked Masood Naseeb, the co-founder of, Elysian Developments.

"In partnership with globally acclaimed brand Conway and Partners, Elysian Development has created a unique brand persona for their property development arm - thoughtfully crafted to embody the Design for Well-Being concept," he stated.

Noman Mahmood, the Co-Founder of Elysian Developments, said: "Well-being is an integral cornerstone for our business, reflecting the customers’ demand for a holistic and healthy lifestyle. This positioning fulfills the need in the market where well-being is purposefully woven into the architecture and design of our projects."

"Even Dubai is focused on well-being as the backbone of the country with extended infrastructure projects to build parks, cycling tracks, beaches and open areas. We have made this priority of the 2040 Dubai Masterplan, the nucleus of our Development strategy," explained Mahmood.

This philosophy shines through in the carefully crafted design of their inaugural project, Esmé Beach Residences, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

