Ellington Properties, a leading design-led boutique developer in Dubai, said it has partnered with Sol Properties, the real estate development arm of Bhatia Group, to jointly develop a new residential project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), under the Ellington brand.

Located in the popular, family-oriented area of JVC, in the heart of new Dubai, the new project adds to Ellington’s portfolio of eleven developments in the Jumeriah district, said the developer.

The new JVC project will span four residential floors in addition to the ground floor. It will provide residents with resort-like amenities including a paddle tennis court, a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, a pool for kids, a table tennis activity area, a kids’ play area, a barbeque and dining area, a fitness centre.

On the new venture, Sol Properties CEO Ajay Bhatia said: "This partnership with Ellington Properties is a natural fit with our vision and philosophy as we continue to innovate in the property development sector and enrich people’s lives for the better with our unique approach to phenomenal living. We are excited to be working with Ellington on this project."

Sol Properties, he stated, is a well-established property developer bringing four decades of experience with more than 250 projects, including residential, hospitality, retail and commercial developments.

Joseph Thomas, the co-founder and managing director of Ellington Properties, said: "We are delighted to partner with Sol Properties on this new project in JVC. We will combine our passion and expertise to develop a new residential development with Ellington’s signature amenities."

Ellington Properties, he stated, has a varied portfolio of projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

"Together, we share a goal to elevate people’s lifestyles through developing beautiful, high-quality homes and building thriving communities," he added.

