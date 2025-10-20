Ellington Properties, a leading design-led real estate developer in Dubai, has announced that it has awarded a contract worth more than AED1 billion ($272 million) to China Railway 18th Bureau Group for its prime mixed-use development - Mercer House - in Uptown Dubai.

Comprising two towers – a 34-storey North Tower and a 41-storey South Tower – Mercer House offers a refined mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as signature four-bedroom penthouses.

Its distinctive design and intuitive spaces are crafted to appeal to discerning homeowners and investors seeking more than just a residence.

Complementing the residential towers, Uptown Plaza will introduce a vibrant retail and dining destination, said the Dubai developer in its statement.

Featuring a curated selection of boutiques, cafés, and lifestyle concepts, the plaza is designed as an open, walkable environment that enhances daily living and fosters a sense of urban connection at the heart of Uptown Dubai, it added.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "Demand for integrated, high-quality communities is higher than ever, particularly in prime locations such as Uptown Dubai. With Mercer House, we are meeting this head-on by delivering a refined and vibrant residential experience."

"This includes two elegant towers featuring world-class amenities, premium retail and food and beverage offerings, and award-winning design. Our partner Ellington’s onboarding of China Railway 18th Bureau Group, one of the world’s foremost engineering firms for large-scale urban infrastructure, reflects the high standards being set as we continue to elevate Uptown Dubai’s appeal and bolster the city’s position as a global leader in urban living and competitiveness," he added.

Ellington Properties said the project reflects its commitment to curating residences that blend architectural excellence, wellness, and a meaningful lifestyle.

On the contract win, Zhou Lin, General Manager of China Railway 18th Bureau Group, said: "This collaboration reflects the trust placed in our engineering excellence and proven track record of delivering large-scale projects worldwide."

"With our unwavering commitment to detail, quality, and timely delivery, we look forward to bringing Mercer House to life and further strengthening our role as a reliable and prestigious main contractor in Dubai’s vibrant construction sector," he added.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: "Mercer House marks a key milestone for Ellington in one of Dubai’s most dynamic destinations – Uptown Dubai, developed by DMCC. Our partnership with China Railway 18th Bureau Group, a globally respected contractor, reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence through world-class execution and design. Together, we are shaping a residential landmark that reflects the energy of the district and the aspirations of discerning homeowners and investors alike."

"The collaboration with China Railway 18th Bureau Group, known globally for its engineering excellence and successful delivery of large-scale infrastructure and urban projects, ensures Mercer House will be realised with uncompromising attention to detail," stated Thomas.

The development offers a curated range of lifestyle amenities, including an urban beach club, wellness-focused fitness and recovery zones, a multi-sports hall, family and kids’ recreational areas, a modern clubhouse, and elegantly designed communal spaces.

