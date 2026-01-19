Egypt - Tarek Shoukry, Chairperson of the Real Estate Development Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI), said delays in the delivery of residential units remain limited and do not reflect the overall health of Egypt’s real estate market.

Shoukry explained that delivery-related complaints are confined to a small number of developers, out of nearly 15,000 companies registered with the Real Estate Development Chamber. He added that the chamber, in coordination with relevant government entities, is working to resolve such cases in a manner that safeguards buyers’ rights without undermining confidence in the sector as a whole.

He stressed that any affected customer has the right to have their grievance addressed and resolved, noting that preserving market confidence remains a top priority.

Developers’ Federation

As part of broader regulatory efforts, Shoukry revealed that discussions are underway regarding the establishment of a Real Estate Developers’ Federation. The proposed body would classify developers based on experience, financial strength, and execution capacity, providing greater transparency for buyers and reducing the likelihood of future delivery delays.

He noted that the federation would have broader regulatory authority than the current chamber, including the power to impose penalties on non-compliant developers. These could range from downgrading developer classifications to licence withdrawal in severe cases. Linking state land allocation to developer classification, he added, would support more sustainable growth across the sector.

Shoukry pointed out that Egypt’s real estate market comprises more than 15,000 developers, reflecting the scale and importance of this vital sector. However, he said the large number also underscores the need for stronger regulation and a clearer institutional framework to ensure sustainable growth and balance between supply and demand.

Tarek Shoukry, Chairperson of the Real Estate Development Chamber at the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI)

He added that the wide spectrum of developers—from major companies executing large-scale projects to smaller firms operating on a limited scope—poses challenges related to the market’s capacity to absorb such a high number of players. This, he said, necessitates a reassessment of developers’ roles and existing operating mechanisms in line with market needs.

While this diversity helps broaden the real estate investment base, Shoukry noted that it also requires more precise legislation and regulatory tools to better organise relations between developers and clients and to ensure serious, timely project execution.

Market growth in 2025

Shoukry said Egypt’s real estate market recorded growth in 2025, stressing that performance should be compared with 2023 rather than 2024, which he described as an exceptional year driven by citizens seeking to protect their savings amid economic volatility.

According to chamber data, total real estate sales increased by around 4% year-on-year, signalling market stability—particularly when considering the performance of small and medium-sized developers alongside major companies.

He attributed sustained demand to Egypt’s population growth of more than two million people annually, as well as the cultural perception of real estate as a secure store of value.

Shoukry said real estate remains one of Egypt’s most effective tools for wealth preservation, noting that property prices over the past decade, even when measured in US dollars, have delivered consistent returns that outperformed currency fluctuations, bank interest rates, and stock market volatility.

Property export revenues

Shoukry also highlighted a sharp rise in Egypt’s real estate export revenues, which increased from around $500m to nearly $2bn over the past year.

He said the surge reflects growing confidence among foreign investors—particularly from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar—whose investments are increasingly driven by solid feasibility studies rather than speculative promotion.

He concluded that continued foreign investment inflows will play a critical role in supporting market stability and strengthening the long-term outlook for Egypt’s real estate sector.

