Eagles Developments has launched its inaugural project in Sheikh Zayed City, investing EGP 2bn. The project, named VIA, covers a 16,000 sqm area.

Raafat Fangary, Chairperson of Eagles Developments, emphasized that this project marks the beginning of the company’s expansion plan across the republic. With a diverse real estate portfolio exceeding EGP 5bn, Eagles Developments is actively exploring investment opportunities in the real estate market.

The project will unfold in two phases. The first phase, spanning 8,000 sqm, involves EGP 1bn in investments and includes 100 residential units (occupying 22% of the total area). Construction is set to be completed by December 2027.

Sheikh Zayed City was strategically chosen due to high demand and client interest. Eagles Developments asserted its commitment to selecting prime locations for its projects, ensuring optimal investment for clients. Additionally, the company is exploring opportunities in the New Administrative Capital and the North Coast.

Eagles Developments has engaged DSC, the project’s consultant, to execute VIA according to the latest designs, incorporating comprehensive services.

