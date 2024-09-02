Egypt - Rwabet Developments has announced the launch of its first project in the Egyptian real estate market, the Sela Business Hub, located in the Financial District of the New Administrative Capital. The project represents an investment exceeding EGP 4bn.

Mohamed Magdy, Head of Marketing at Rwabet, emphasized that the prime location is a key factor in the marketing and sales strategy for any project. The Sela Business Hub is an administrative project spanning 6,000 sqm, featuring a ground floor and seven additional floors, with a total of 300 administrative offices starting from 50 sqm.

Magdy also revealed that the company has contracted the engineering consulting firm Mod to handle the engineering and architectural designs for the project.

To facilitate customers, Rwabet has implemented flexible payment systems, with down payments starting from 10% and instalment plans extending up to 8 years.

The project is scheduled for completion and delivery in 2026. Magdy outlined the company’s plans, which include forming a diverse investment portfolio across various regions and cities, with a significant focus on the New Administrative Capital.

Additionally, Rwabet plans to expand its investments to New Cairo, Shorouk, and Sheikh Zayed cities and aims to establish a strong presence on the North Coast. The company aspires to become a leading name in the Egyptian real estate market and will soon announce an integrated residential project in Sheikh Zayed City, which will serve as the foundation for future developments.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

