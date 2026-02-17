Egypt - AlMarasem International for Development is accelerating its expansion in West Cairo with the development of its new residential project, Mar Ville, in New Sheikh Zayed. The company is targeting total sales of around EGP 33bn, reinforcing its strategy to achieve geographic diversification across its real estate portfolio.

The launch of Mar Ville represents a strategic step beyond AlMarasem’s established presence in East Cairo’s Fifth Settlement. The project aligns with the company’s broader growth plan to diversify investments, mitigate risk, and secure long-term sustainable returns across high-potential corridors, including West Cairo and Ras El Hekma on Egypt’s North Coast.

Positioned directly opposite Sphinx International Airport and near the Grand Egyptian Museum, Mar Ville offers strong residential and investment appeal in one of West Cairo’s fastest-growing districts.

Spanning 111.5 feddans, the project adopts a low-density planning approach, with over 80% of the land dedicated to landscaped greenery, lakes and community facilities, while built-up areas account for no more than 20%.

Mar Ville comprises 645 fully finished residential units across phases one and two, ranging from 96 to 272 sqm with one- to four-bedroom layouts. The development also includes 300 villas – townhouses, twin houses and standalone villas – along with hotel-branded units managed by an international operator.

Residents will have access to a comprehensive range of amenities, including a social club, walking, jogging and cycling tracks, children’s play areas, retail outlets, restaurants and cafés, administrative buildings, 24/7 security systems and integrated maintenance services. A fully integrated commercial zone is planned along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, featuring retail, dining and office spaces. The master plan was developed by the internationally acclaimed Architecture Studio

