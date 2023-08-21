Egypt - A Developments company plans to apply for a building permit at the site of the foremer Ministry of Interior headquarter next month to start implementation work in the first phase of developing the former Ministry of Interior building, according to Ahmed Osman, the company’s CEO.

A Developments won the project for the development and transformation of Ministry of Interior’s former headquarters in Lazoghli into a prime-mixed use destination that revives Downtown Cairo. It was put forward by the Sovereign Fund of Egypt.

Osman explained that the first phase of the development process will include the services area and the university, which has a capacity of about 800 students. It is expected to be completed early next year with investments amounting to about EGP 150m, while the investments of the second phase amount to about EGP 250m, and finally EGP 400m for the third stage.

He pointed out that the company aims to complete the development work of the Ministry of Interior building by 2025, and pointed out that the development work will take place in three phases, with a total investment estimated at EGP 800m.

He said that the project includes 7 buildings with a built-up area of about 39,900 square meters, and it will be developed into a center for startups, and a commercial, administrative, hotel and educational project.

He added that the headquarters will be developed in accordance with the vision of the Sovereign Fund to transform it into a mixed-use innovation area based on the highest standards of sustainability by obtaining the “LEED” certificate, and providing green spaces in the heart of Historic Cairo.

In its August issue, the Official Gazette published the Prime Minister’s decision announcing the approval of the transfer of the ownership of the old headquarter of the Ministry of Interior, the land of the National Party, and the land of the educational village buildings to TSFE.

The envisioned development plan is geared to transform the complex into a state-of-the-art innovation district including retail, technology hubs and incubators, office spaces, a branch campus for IPAG Business School of Paris, an International Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hub as well as hotel and hospitality components. This transformational vision was the result of technical studies and surveying conducted by TSFE prior to the launch of the bidding process.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).