UAE - Durar Group announced its partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah as their exclusive sales partner. This collaboration brings together two titans in their respective fields to present Masa Residence, a major project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

With a sales value estimated at Dh700 million, Masa Residence is ready for sale, and is expected to be completed by Q2 2026. This luxury property has positioned itself as a beacon of sophistication and excellence in the competitive real estate landscape of the UAE.

“As we embark on this collaborative journey with Christie’s International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah we are confident that their esteemed reputation and global reach will complement the unparalleled elegance of Masa Residence. We are very proud to launch one Masa Residence, which is one of our signature offerings in the real estate market that will stand as the first branded residence in Las Al Khaimah when it opens its doors in 2026. We are confident that our residential masterpiece will attract high demand for families and investors looking for luxurious lifestyle along with brand prestige” said Eng. Mohammed Miqdadi, the General Manager of Durar Group.

As the exclusive sales partner for Masa Residence, Christie’s International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah will bring its unparalleled marketing prowess, network, and expertise to present this masterpiece to a global audience of luxury real estate enthusiasts.

“We are delighted to partner with Durar Group in presenting Masa Residence, a testament to exquisite design and luxury living. Our collaboration signifies a shared commitment to offering the finest in real estate, and we look forward to introducing this exceptional property to our clientele around the world,” said Mrs. Jackie Johns - Managing Partner in Christie’s International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah.

Masa Residence’s interiors will be crafted in collaboration with YOO Inspired by Starck.

“Our strategic alliance with Durar Group for Masa Residence underscores a dynamic convergence of innovation and luxury within the real estate market. This partnership strategically positions us to effectively present and promote this exceptional property to a global clientele, aligning with our commitment to delivering premium business solutions in the luxury real estate sector,” said Dinesh Chhatwani, Managing Partner in Christie’s International Real Estate, Ras Al Khaimah.

The UAE, renowned for its luxurious lifestyle and prominent real estate projects, continues to attract a global audience of investors and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). According to recent data*, in 2022, the UAE attracted over 5,200 HNWIs, solidifying its reputation as a hub for discerning individuals seeking unparalleled lifestyle experiences. In response to this growing demand, Durar Group’s Masa Residence aims to set a new standard in luxury living, offering not just homes but an elevated lifestyle for both homeowners and vacationers.

Christie’s International Real Estate’s exclusive partnership with Durar Group further solidifies the project’s status as a global symbol of luxury living.

