DUBAI - The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED10.3 billion in total during the week ending 19 August 2022. The sum of transactions was 3,149.

344 plots were sold for AED2.55 billion, 2,239 apartments and villas were sold for AED3.94 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Wasl sold for AED400.18 million, followed by a land sold for AED205 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and a land sold for AED130 million in Palm Jumeirah.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 173 sales transactions worth AED475.48 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 70 sales transactions worth AED284.36 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 28 sales transactions worth AED35 million.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment sold for AED600 million in Business Bay, an apartment sold for AED437 million in Palm Jumeirah, and an apartment sold for AED406 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED3.74 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Mamzer, mortgaged for AED1 billion.

80 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED110 million.